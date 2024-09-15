Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.000-4.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Caleres also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.00-4.15 EPS.

Caleres Trading Up 5.4 %

NYSE CAL opened at $31.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.93. Caleres has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $44.51.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.37). Caleres had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $683.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caleres will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.93%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAL. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Caleres from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Report on CAL

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,764 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $665,256.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,850,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 5,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $176,891.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $665,256.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,850,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,208 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Caleres

(Get Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.