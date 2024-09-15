Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Short Interest Up 19.2% in August

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the August 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CFWFF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.88. 14,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,751. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.09. Calfrac Well Services has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $4.22.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services for the oil and natural gas industry. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.