Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Short Interest Up 19.2% in August

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the August 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days.
Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CFWFF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.88. 14,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,751. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.09. Calfrac Well Services has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $4.22.
Calfrac Well Services Company Profile
