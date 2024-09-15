Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Trading Down 2.1%

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) fell 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $39.68 and last traded at $39.87. 843,651 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 4,336,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCJ. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 target price on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Cameco Trading Down 1.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cameco

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth about $99,511,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,125,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth about $31,131,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,740,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth about $19,955,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

