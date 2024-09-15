Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) PT Raised to $51.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CPB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.92.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $51.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.75. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.18.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 24.08%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3,760.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

