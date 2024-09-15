Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) PT Raised to $51.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CPB has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com cut Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.92.

NASDAQ CPB opened at $51.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.75.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 5.88%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3,760.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

