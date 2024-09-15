Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the August 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 394,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Cannabis Sativa Stock Performance
Shares of CBDS remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 140,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,223. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01. Cannabis Sativa has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.
Cannabis Sativa Company Profile
