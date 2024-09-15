Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the August 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 394,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cannabis Sativa Stock Performance

Shares of CBDS remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 140,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,223. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01. Cannabis Sativa has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.

Cannabis Sativa Company Profile

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology.

