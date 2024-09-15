Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Shares Acquired by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

CGGO opened at $29.44 on Friday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

