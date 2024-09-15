Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.40

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and traded as high as $5.90. Capricorn Energy shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 1,338 shares.
Capricorn Energy Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28.
About Capricorn Energy
Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.
