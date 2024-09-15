Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Trading 0.3% Higher

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.60 and last traded at $21.60. Approximately 320 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.53.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.04.

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, researches and develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic additive for plastic applications and polylactic acid (PLA) packaging; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

