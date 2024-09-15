Cardano Market Cap Reaches $12.36 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $12.36 billion and $168.58 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cardano has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,377.74 or 0.03977978 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00040805 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006911 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00011214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00014012 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00006942 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,170,426,658 coins and its circulating supply is 35,960,643,044 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.