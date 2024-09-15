Cardano Price Hits $0.34 on Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000572 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded down 0% against the dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion and approximately $194.72 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,317.66 or 0.03923770 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00040305 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006818 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00011058 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00014103 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006876 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,170,426,658 coins and its circulating supply is 35,960,643,044 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

