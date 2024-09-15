Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,138.95

Carnival Co. & plc (LON:CCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,138.95 ($14.89) and traded as high as GBX 1,190 ($15.56). Carnival Co. & shares last traded at GBX 1,182 ($15.46), with a volume of 468,806 shares traded.
The firm has a market cap of £1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2,188.89, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 449.85, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,166.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,138.95.
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
