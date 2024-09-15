Casper Market Capitalization Achieves $153.53 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Casper has a market cap of $153.53 million and approximately $4.40 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Casper has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Casper

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,904,196,648 coins and its circulating supply is 12,300,989,252 coins. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official website for Casper is casper.network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,903,548,238 with 12,300,371,152 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.01228799 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $3,287,673.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

