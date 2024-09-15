Catriona Yale Sells 637 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) insider Catriona Yale sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $16,676.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,196.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Catriona Yale also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, August 23rd, Catriona Yale sold 8,851 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $243,668.03.

On Monday, August 26th, Catriona Yale sold 5,200 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $143,052.00.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Up 6.4 %

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $27.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.97. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $53.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a current ratio of 24.89, a quick ratio of 24.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.09. Analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKRO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 256.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 212,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 152,691 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 356.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 266,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after buying an additional 207,983 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 451,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 268,335 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Get Our Latest Report on Akero Therapeutics

About Akero Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.