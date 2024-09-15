CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 0.1% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVY. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,401,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,518,000 after acquiring an additional 34,221 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 649,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,366 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,872.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 617,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,060,000 after buying an additional 586,170 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 321,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,729,000 after buying an additional 53,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 400.3% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 315,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,126,000 after buying an additional 252,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $133.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $134.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.69.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

