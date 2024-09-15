CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEADW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEADW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 67.3% from the August 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CEA Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CEADW remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Friday. CEA Industries has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

About CEA Industries

Featured Articles

CEA Industries Inc designs, engineers, and sells environmental control, and other technologies and services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.

