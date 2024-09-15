CEEK VR Trading 5.8% Higher Over Last Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $23.84 million and $1.43 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0296 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00009325 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,194.25 or 1.00051263 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00013471 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001005 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00007863 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007323 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.02942579 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $1,726,134.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

