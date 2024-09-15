Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF) Short Interest Update

Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 52.2% from the August 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Cembra Money Bank Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CMBNF remained flat at C$85.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$75.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$69.17. Cembra Money Bank has a 12 month low of C$85.73 and a 12 month high of C$85.73.
About Cembra Money Bank
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cembra Money Bank
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Cembra Money Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cembra Money Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.