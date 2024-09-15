Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) PT Raised to $19.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CNTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.60.

CNTA opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 13.29 and a quick ratio of 13.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.44.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 12,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $148,449.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,935,051.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 12,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $148,449.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,935,051.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $2,891,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,924 shares in the company, valued at $12,834,784.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 216,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,472,000. Insiders own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,923,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 438.0% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,024,000 after buying an additional 1,625,000 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 333.2% in the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,060,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after buying an additional 1,584,500 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 89.5% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,891,000 after buying an additional 987,997 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,933,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,518,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

