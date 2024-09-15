Centurion Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.45 (CNT)

Centurion (CNT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. During the last week, Centurion has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. Centurion has a total market capitalization of $46,619.41 and $7.45 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centurion coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Centurion alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000086 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.17 or 0.00260171 BTC.

Centurion Coin Profile

Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,825 coins. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin. Centurion’s official website is centurionlab.info. Centurion’s official message board is medium.com/@centurioncoin.

Centurion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion (CNT) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CNT through the process of mining. Centurion has a current supply of 82,663,825.857077 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Centurion is 0.00060153 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centurionlab.info.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centurion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centurion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centurion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centurion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.