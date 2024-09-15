Chad R. Richison Sells 1,950 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.31, for a total value of $326,254.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,935,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,215,132.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC opened at $169.38 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $139.50 and a one year high of $283.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.59.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $437.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.19 million. On average, analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 18.27%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYC. StockNews.com downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PAYC

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,542,000 after buying an additional 12,708 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.