Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Rating Increased to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $350.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Charter Communications from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $360.93.

Charter Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

Charter Communications stock opened at $340.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $236.08 and a 1-year high of $458.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $341.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.57.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.98 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.59 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 30.11%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 32.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Charter Communications by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,558,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685,451 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,848,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,034 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,727,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,620,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,872,000 after acquiring an additional 463,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 172,425.2% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 348,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,188,000 after purchasing an additional 348,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

