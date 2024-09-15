Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Stock Position Lessened by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 647,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,619 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies makes up approximately 1.7% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.57% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $106,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 970,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,080,000 after buying an additional 481,626 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at $69,487,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,623,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,169,000 after purchasing an additional 419,404 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,108,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,869,000 after purchasing an additional 391,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,801,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHKP opened at $195.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.67. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $126.57 and a 52-week high of $195.29.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.68.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

