Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNT) Short Interest Update

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 985,500 shares, a growth of 118.5% from the August 15th total of 451,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Price Performance
Shares of CTNT stock remained flat at $0.28 on Friday. 1,166,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,970,921. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $14.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50.
Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service
About Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service
Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies parallel-import vehicles in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. It purchases and resell branded automobiles under the Mercedes, Lexus, Range Rover, RAM and Toyota brands. The company was formerly known as Yuan Qiu Business Group LLC and changed its name to Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc in March 2022.
