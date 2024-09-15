Chellitcoin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.96 Billion (CHLT)

Chellitcoin (CHLT) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Chellitcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chellitcoin has traded flat against the dollar. Chellitcoin has a total market cap of $3.96 billion and $10.49 worth of Chellitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000082 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.76 or 0.00256699 BTC.

Chellitcoin Profile

Chellitcoin’s genesis date was July 25th, 2021. Chellitcoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Chellitcoin is chellitcoin.com. Chellitcoin’s official Twitter account is @chellitofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chellit focuses on different businesses and integrates with different types of services. The main purpose of this is to introduce an easier payment solution based on blockchain.

[Telegram](https://t.me/chellitofficial)”

Buying and Selling Chellitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chellitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chellitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chellitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

