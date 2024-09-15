Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Short Interest Update

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the August 15th total of 4,630,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.25.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNG
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy
Cheniere Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:LNG traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.05. 1,083,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,309. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.86. The firm has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.95. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $152.31 and a 52 week high of $187.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cheniere Energy declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.48%.
Cheniere Energy Company Profile
Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.
Read More
