Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (CHMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 68.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CHMI stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.46. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.60.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment ( NYSE:CHMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a positive return on equity of 16.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments.

