Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.6% of Quilter Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $70,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 282,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management raised its stake in Chevron by 4.3% during the second quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 15,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Chevron by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 43,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.82.

CVX opened at $140.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $259.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.12 and its 200-day moving average is $154.73. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Chevron’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

