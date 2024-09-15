Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Seven Mile Advisory

Seven Mile Advisory cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Chevron were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 403.2% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.82.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $140.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $171.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.12 and a 200-day moving average of $154.73. The company has a market cap of $257.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

