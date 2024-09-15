China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the August 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

China Construction Bank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CICHY traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,012. The stock has a market cap of $173.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.10. China Construction Bank has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $15.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.60.

China Construction Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.9227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

