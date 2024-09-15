China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the August 15th total of 40,600 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 627,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
China SXT Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %
SXTC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 531,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,168. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.20.
China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
