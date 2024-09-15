China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the August 15th total of 40,600 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 627,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %

SXTC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 531,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,168. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.20.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, and raw medicinal material, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

