Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Stock Price Down 18.3%

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR)’s share price traded down 18.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$11.52 and last traded at C$14.88. 312,461 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 661% from the average session volume of 41,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPH. Stifel Canada upgraded Cipher Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$9.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Cipher Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cipher Pharmaceuticals

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 11.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$402.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.16.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$7.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.52 million. Cipher Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 102.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 1.460537 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, a topical solution indicated for the treatment of slightly palpable and/or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis (Grade I/II) of the face, forehead, and balding scalp; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.