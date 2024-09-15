Citigroup Increases Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $157.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Oracle from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.13.

Oracle Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $162.03 on Wednesday. Oracle has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $173.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.03. The company has a market cap of $446.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

