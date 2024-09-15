Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Citizens Bancshares Price Performance
CZBS stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.86. Citizens Bancshares has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $51.20.
Citizens Bancshares Company Profile
