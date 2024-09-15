CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,000 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the August 15th total of 273,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 241,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

CK Hutchison Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CKHUY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.35. 82,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,171. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CK Hutchison has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $5.51.

Get CK Hutchison alerts:

CK Hutchison Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0707 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

About CK Hutchison

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses in Hong Kong and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ports and Related Services, Retail, Infrastructure, and Telecommunications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CK Hutchison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Hutchison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.