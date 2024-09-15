Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Purchased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,726,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,332,388 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 1.46% of Clarivate worth $55,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLVT. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Clarivate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 749.2% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 12,909 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Clarivate from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Clarivate from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Clarivate stock opened at $6.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.17. Clarivate Plc has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $650.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.94 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 46.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Saurabh Saha sold 17,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $119,110.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,251.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Saurabh Saha sold 17,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $119,110.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,251.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Miles Snyder purchased 28,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $158,869.62. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 288,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,953.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

