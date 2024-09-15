Clear Investment Research LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Clear Investment Research LLC lessened its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 566.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3,484.7% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

