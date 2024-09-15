Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) CFO Sells $12,400.00 in Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $12,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Clear Secure Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:YOU opened at $30.30 on Friday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $31.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average is $20.80.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.78 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Secure

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Clear Secure by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,571,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,866,000 after buying an additional 1,111,330 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Clear Secure by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,230,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,716,000 after acquiring an additional 101,011 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Clear Secure by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,954,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Clear Secure by 56.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,103,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,358,000 after acquiring an additional 757,528 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 303.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,199,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,445,000 after purchasing an additional 902,436 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on YOU. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

