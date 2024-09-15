ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (EMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 24th

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Trading Up 1.8 %
EMO opened at $40.77 on Friday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $43.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.58.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile
