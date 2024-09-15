Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Nia Impact Advisors LLC

Nia Impact Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 595.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,202.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $976,114.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,177 shares in the company, valued at $14,632,356.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $4,009,995.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,761 shares in the company, valued at $823,754.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $976,114.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,632,356.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 597,702 shares of company stock worth $48,088,422 over the last ninety days. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NET opened at $78.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.16. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.88 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of -148.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.11 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

