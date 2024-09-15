CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,311,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,276 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for about 1.4% of Rathbones Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.36% of CME Group worth $257,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CME. Bank of America cut CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.73.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME stock opened at $216.99 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.70 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.55.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

