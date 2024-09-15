Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Coca-Cola HBC Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CCHGY traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,247. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.84.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.