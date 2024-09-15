Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cochlear Trading Down 0.1 %

CHEOY traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,852. Cochlear has a twelve month low of $76.12 and a twelve month high of $115.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.25.

Cochlear Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1424 per share. This is a boost from Cochlear’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cochlear to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

