Coin98 Market Cap Hits $96.11 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $96.11 million and $6.28 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar.

About Coin98

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 828,194,325 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

