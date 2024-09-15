Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.1% during the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,085,952.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,868.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,085,952.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,868.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $1,522,894.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.63.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE CL opened at $105.73 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $109.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The company has a market cap of $86.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

