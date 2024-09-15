Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Acquires 851 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at about $85,000.

BATS JMUB opened at $51.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.85 and a 200-day moving average of $50.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

