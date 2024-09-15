Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,882,000 after buying an additional 8,748,758 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,895,000 after acquiring an additional 466,457 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,446,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,483,000 after purchasing an additional 254,848 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,493,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,904,000 after purchasing an additional 178,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,658,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,425,000 after purchasing an additional 199,355 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock opened at $195.81 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $196.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.56 and its 200-day moving average is $183.53.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

