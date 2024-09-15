Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Has $2.52 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $277.22 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $279.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $271.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.20. The stock has a market cap of $415.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

