Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Has $490,000 Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8,467.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,462,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,606 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,563,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,794 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 316.1% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 786,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,949,000 after purchasing an additional 597,458 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 51.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 863,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,953,000 after purchasing an additional 291,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bennett Associates Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $20,475,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $90.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.36 and a 200-day moving average of $85.05. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $71.11 and a twelve month high of $90.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.2843 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

