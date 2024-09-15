Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Has $636,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $103,000.

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.93.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

